Aneesah Morrow NIL Worth: How much does LSU star make in endorsements?
By Josh Sanchez
When the LSU women's basketball team lost Angel Reese to the WNBA, the frontcourt was still in good hands thanks to star forward Aneesah Morrow, who has exceeded expectations this season for the Tigers.
Throughout March Madness, Morrow has been on a tear, posting double-doubles in all three games, including a 30-point, 19-rebound performance in the Sweet 16 against NC State during March Madness.
Morrow is one of the top players in the country and is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft, but how is doing in the NIL era?
MORE: LSU's Kim Mulkey rocks mariachi-inspired suit for Sweet 16 March Madness showdown
According to online reports, Morrow's current NIL evaluation is not currently known.
However, when she first transferred to Baton Rouge from DePaul, her NIL estimate was just $21,000, according to NOLA.com.
MORE: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson has viral request to trainer after nasty eye poke
Now that she has been thriving at LSU, there is no doubt the evaluation has skyrocketed.
Morrow has NIL deals with Amazon Prime, Wilson Basketball, homework helper Caktus AI, a local law firm, and more. But Morrow isn't sweating the NIL deals, because she said her goal when coming to LSU was winning a national title.
The 6-foot-1 forward and the Tigers will face off against Lauren Betts and the Bruins on Sunday, March 30, at Spokane Arena in Washington. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC. The winner will take home the Spokane Regional crown and advance to the Final Four.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Longtime Dodgers organist Nancy Bea Hefley passes away
NBA: Mark Cuban rips ex-Mavs employee, opens up about financial losses owning team
CBB: Kim Mulkey has perfect answer to how LSU will defend UCLA's 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. Smith pays tribute to college basketball legend who is very much alive
VIRAL: Hailey Van Lith's dad goes viral for hilarious celebration with boyfriend Jalen Suggs