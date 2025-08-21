Sophie Cunningham sends message to fans after devastating season-ending injury
The Indiana Fever were dealt a devastating blow this week, with Sophie Cunningham picking up a knee injury during their game against the Connecticut Sun. The team has been ravaged by injury this season, and Cunningham becomes the latest casualty, one they can ill afford.
There was serious concern after the guard went down, and the worst fears were realized when it was announced that Cunningham would miss the remainder of the season. Following the news, she spoke on social media, choosing to thank fans for all their prayers in the aftermath.
RELATED: Sophie Cunningham’s sister slams WNBA refs after Fever star’s injury
"Thank you for the birthday wishes and the prayers," Cunningham wrote on X, also thanking those who wished her on her 29th birthday, which was on August 16. This is the first time the Fever star has spoken following the heartbreaking news, and her brevity shows how deeply affected she is by it.
It's been a devastating blow for her team as well. Cunningham was averaging a respectable 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game during this WNBA season. Her production will be sorely missed, as will her vivacious personality on the court, especially once Caitlin Clark returns.
Getting healthy as soon as possible will be Sophie's primary focus moving forward. She will be a free agent at the end of this season, and while it's unlikely that Indiana will let her go elsewhere, she has to ensure she is in top condition when the time comes.
