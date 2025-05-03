Fans watching Kentucky Derby notice jockey intros had 'Sunday Night Football' feel
By Tyler Reed
The 151st Kentucky Derby is in the books, and Sovereignty will be the answer when you ask who won the race before the start of the 152nd running of the iconic event.
The derby in Louisville has long been the biggest event in horse racing, and the 151st running did not disappoint as fans filled the stands at the track.
Even football fans enjoy watching the ponies. However, one fan on social media noticed that even the jockey introductions reminded them of football.
Yes, NBC introduces the jockeys to the world just like how the network introduces the starters during a 'Sunday Night Football' broadcast.
The introduction of players during SNF has become iconic, with many giving more than where they played college football.
It's only May, and football is on the brain. Fans of the pigskin just enjoyed wall-to-wall coverage one week ago, with the 2025 NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, there's still a long summer to go before we see the fellas back on the field. Sure, the minicamps and training camp are great appetizers. But the wait for the real thing is painful.
Don't get me wrong; it is really fun to order way too much DoorDash and scream at the TV while watching other sports. But there's just something about your favorite football team ruining your week that can't be duplicated by other sports.
Wake me up when it's September.
