Simone Biles delivers 'Riders Up' call at the 2025 Kentucky Derby
By Tyler Reed
Kentucky Derby 151 is in the books, and your winner is Sovereignty. As someone who didn't watch one second of the event. I have no idea if that was an upset or not.
Still, the derby appears to be a big deal to those who can afford to get in. Athletes, media personalities, and Hollywood elites all make their way to Louisville, Kentucky, for the big race every year.
One iconic tradition that happens before the race every year is the Riders Up call that signals for jockeys to get into position.
For this year's yearly tradition, one of the greatest American athletes of all time, Simone Biles, did the honors.
As a Kentucky native, I feel that it rains almost every time this race takes place. However, the finish photo will quickly become iconic.
The condition of the track looks like a nightmare. However, it does look like it would make a great environment for a football game.
The biggest day in horse racing is over, and now, everyone is scrambling to leave the great state of Kentucky. It might be a basketball state; however, on the first Saturday in May, everyone becomes a thoroughbred expert.
Can't wait until next year! (I can, and will forget all about this event by Monday.)
