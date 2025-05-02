Gilbert Arenas shares heartwarming update on son Alijah after recent health scare
By Tyler Reed
NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah, was recently involved in a vehicle accident that led the 2025 college basketball recruit to be put into an induced coma.
According to USA Today, the incident caused Alijah to inhale smoke, which led to him being placed into a coma.
RELATED: LeBron James suffered MCL sprain in Game 5 loss to Minnesota Timberwolves
Alijah was recently released from the hospital, and on Thursday night, his father shared a heartwarming, yet hilarious update on his son.
"I want to thank Jose, Bryant, and Robert for saving Alijah — he can’t wait to meet you guys. Truly grateful to everyone for the prayers, love, and support during his healing. Much love.
Funny enough, Alijah told his boys way back: “If I’m ever in a coma, don’t bring flowers. Bust in rapping ‘I might swerve, bend that corner, woah’ by Gelo like it’s the national anthem.”
Because nothing screams perfect timing like saying ‘Swerve on that corner, woah’… right after you actually did. Into a tree. Into a hospital stay WELCOME HOME ," wrote Arenas on his Twitter.
Alijah has committed to play for USC this upcoming college basketball season. According to On3 Sports, the younger Arenas is the 12th-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class and the third-ranked shooting guard.
The update is incredible news, and now the hope is that Arenas will get to start his collegiate career this fall.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Angels make injured list decision after Mike Trout's latest knee ailment
NBA: Tyrese Haliburton's dad banned indefinitely from Pacers NBA Playoff games
NHL: Utah Hockey Club may have accidentally leaked new name
KENTUCKY DERBY: Xavier Legette earns a dream opportunity to create content at Kentucky Derby
VIRAL: Travis Kelce, 'backup dancer' Justin Timberlake break into routine on golf course