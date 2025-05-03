Red Sox star leaves field on stretcher after freak injury
Boston Red Sox star Triston Casas was stretched off the field Friday at Fenway Park after a bizarre injury in the second inning of Boston's game against the Minnesota Twins.
Casas hit a ground ball back to Twins pitcher Joe Ryan, then collapsed awkwardly after touching first base. He appeared to reach for his left knee and could not get up on his own power.
After athletic trainers attended to Casas on the field, a stretcher was needed to transport him off the field.
Casas, 25, is two years removed from his breakout season in Boston. He hit 23 home runs and finished third in 2023 American League Rookie of the Year voting, cementing him as a Fenway fixture.
A ribcage injury limited Casas to 63 games last season. Now, he could be in for another long stay on the injured list.
Unfortunately, injuries at first base have become a sign of the times around baseball. Perennial American League MVP finalist Jose Ramirez was injured running out a ground ball against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday when the throw to first base pegged him in the back.
In April, the San Diego Padres lost star Luis Arraez to a scary head injury following a collision at first base in a game in Houston.
