LeBron James says 'ain't my job' to worry about Luka Doncic's future with Lakers

LeBron James makes sure everyone knows that Luka Doncic's future with the Los Angeles Lakers is not his job.

By Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic celebrates with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic celebrates with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers had their season ended in dominating fashion as the team was beaten in five games in their first round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It has been a strange season for the Lakers. The team traded Anthony Davis in a move that brought Luka Doncic to Los Angeles and left the rest of the league speechless.

However, adding Doncic wasn't enough for the Lakers to get past the Timberwolves, and the news that LeBron James suffered an MCL sprain in their final game means the Lakers weren't going much further if they did win Game 5.

Of course, much of the discussion surrounding the Lakers after their season ended has been about the future of James.

It doesn't appear James is calling it a career, and it also doesn't seem like the future Hall of Famer has any idea what the Lakers will do regarding the future of Doncic.

When discussing the future of Doncic, James mentioned that it isn't his job to worry about how the Lakers handle that situation.

James' comments after the team's first round exit make it seem more and more that his time with the Lakers could be ending. However, will there be another team that brings in the 40-year-old superstar?

Perhaps another Cleveland reunion that helps the team win another title before retiring. That would be the storybook ending James is looking for.

