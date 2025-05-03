Livvy Dunne roasted for her awkward Kentucky Derby appearance
By Matt Reed
Livvy Dunne has one of the biggest social media followings in the United States, and since leaving LSU gymnastics after her fifth year competing in college she's been spotted at major events across America.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shared emotional goodbye after retiring from LSU gymnastics
This weekend, Dunne is at the Kentucky Derby in Churchill Downs, however, her reception amongst the horse racing crowd isn't exactly what she would've hoped for.
Dunne was tasked with the tradition of announcing "Riders up" where jockeys get onto their horses, but the derby crowd was basically silent when making the announcement.
The girlfriend of MLB superstar Paul Skenes was spotted in an all pink outfit that had social media talking Friday, so it will be interesting to see if she's as active in Saturday's events in the lead up to the running of the 151st Kentucky Derby.
