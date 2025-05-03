The Big Lead

Livvy Dunne roasted for her awkward Kentucky Derby appearance

The Kentucky Derby crowd seemed completely uninterested in the social media star kicking off the highly-popular horse racing event.

By Matt Reed

Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks with his girlfriend LSU gymnast Olivia Livvy Dunne at the 2024 MLB All-Star game
Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks with his girlfriend LSU gymnast Olivia Livvy Dunne at the 2024 MLB All-Star game / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Livvy Dunne has one of the biggest social media followings in the United States, and since leaving LSU gymnastics after her fifth year competing in college she's been spotted at major events across America.

This weekend, Dunne is at the Kentucky Derby in Churchill Downs, however, her reception amongst the horse racing crowd isn't exactly what she would've hoped for.

Dunne was tasked with the tradition of announcing "Riders up" where jockeys get onto their horses, but the derby crowd was basically silent when making the announcement.

The girlfriend of MLB superstar Paul Skenes was spotted in an all pink outfit that had social media talking Friday, so it will be interesting to see if she's as active in Saturday's events in the lead up to the running of the 151st Kentucky Derby.

