Every 2025 Kentucky Derby horse shares bloodline with Secretariat
By Matt Reed
The Kentucky Derby is the biggest draw in horse racing as the Triple Crown season starts in May, and this year's field of competitors on the dirt track all share a unique bloodline with one of the sport's greatest thoroughbreds.
All of the horses entering the 2025 derby are descendants of famed Triple Crown winner Secretariat, who won the race in 1973 in a wire-to-wire victory that occurred in under two minutes.
The long list of potential winners this year is headlined by Journalism, who is the favorite coming into the derby.
The event always has a host of major celebrities at the Kentucky Derby, and this year social media star Livvy Dunne was there to get the festivities going with her "Riders up" message on Friday.
