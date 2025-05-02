Warren Moon reveals Tennessee Titans set to unveil new uniforms
By Tyler Reed
The Tennessee Titans have already had a massive start to 2025 as the franchise selected quarterback Cam Ward with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
When the Titans' new quarterback was introduced to the media in Nashville, he received a special surprise when Houston Oilers legend Warren Moon stopped by to tell the young quarterback that he could wear the number one, which Moon made legendary during his time with the Oilers.
On Friday, Moon made a stop on 'Up & Adams' to talk about the future of the Titans with Kay Adams. During the interview, Moon let slip that the Titans are doing more than just starting over with Ward at quarterback.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer revealed that the Titans will be repping new uniforms as they begin a new era.
However, Moon did mention that the uniforms are nothing like the Oilers throwback uniforms that Titans fans love, even though they shouldn't be wearing those uniforms in the first place.
The Titans got it right during the Steve McNair and Eddie George era when it came to the uniforms on the field. However, they have since strayed away from the path of great uniforms.
It's not a major difference from the early 2000s, but something about the jerseys from this past season screams that the franchise wants to be the most boring team in the league.
