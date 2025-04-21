Fan shares close-up video of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's ATV crash at WrestleMania 41
By Tyler Reed
WrestleMania 41 is in the books. Once again, the WWE and its fans came together for the biggest weekend of the professional wrestling year.
The event created many memorable moments, which included John Cena winning his record-breaking 17th world title. However, there were also some moments the company would like to soon forget.
Everybody's favorite 'Bionic Redneck' Stone Cold Steve Austin hit the ring to a loud uproar, but his entrance was one that won't soon be forgotten.
Austin drove an ATV to the ring, something that isn't abnormal for his character to do. But what was out of the ordinary was the accidental crash against the ringside barrier.
Austin slammed into the barrier, causing a fan to fall back, but also creating one of the greatest moments in social media history for fans.
The moment quickly went viral, and now, one fan is sharing video of the incident from a different angle. An angle that is very up close.
@RingsideBeard on Twitter/X, shared a video of Austin's crash that showed the WWE legend hurtling toward the crowd.
At the moment, it probably felt a little out of this world for those who were watching the ATV come at them. However, after watching multiple replays, it doesn't appear that any injury was sustained by anyone sitting in the vicinity.
