ESPN reportedly considered Shannon Sharpe show to replace Around The Horn
By Matt Reed
Shannon Sharpe's recent legal battles have not only forced him into an awkward position with how public its become but also pushed him out of the ESPN spotlight by stepping away from the network.
RELATED: NFL announces 'lucky' teams taking part in HBO 'Hard Knocks' series
Prior to recent allegations of sexual misconduct by a former OnlyFans girlfriend of Sharpe's, the former Super Bowl winner was in line for a massive $100 million payday as he looked for a new sports media contract, and according to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand he was in line for another big role at ESPN.
The Athletic reported that ESPN was considering Sharpe to have a show during the recently-vacated Around The Horn time slot at 5:00 pm ET, however, given everything that's happened with the 56 year old that now seems highly unlikely.
Sharpe continues to run his popular Club Shay Shay podcast, but as his legal troubles continue it's uncertain when or if he'll be able to continue on network television again as the sports media giant that he had become since retiring from the NFL.
