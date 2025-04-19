Shannon Sharpe could quadruple his NFL earnings with next media deal
By Matt Reed
It's a great time to be in the sports media game as a pundit, especially with names like Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee launching the industry into another stratosphere over recent years with their viral takes.
Another giant in the media game could be taking his career to the next level though as Shannon Sharpe prepares to make his next move with a reported $100 million-plus contract on the table.
Front Office Sports reports that the former NFL Hall of Fame tight end has "multiple offers" at the moment, and given his success on television and with his podcast Club Shay Shay there's no shortage of opportunities for the 56 year old.
The crazy part of Sharpe's success is the fact that he's widely considered one of the greatest pass-catching tight ends of all time but his off-the-field journey is going to yield him significantly more than he ever made in the NFL.
Sharpe's career earnings totaled around $22 million, while he could rake in over four times as much with his next media contract once finalized.
It remains to be seen which network or company will end up securing Sharpe's signature, especially given the fact that ESPN has tied down Smith and McAfee to monster deals in recent years. Meanwhile, Sharpe spent several years at Fox Sports prior to joining ESPN, so could a return be in the works?
