Shannon Sharpe vehemently denies troubling allegations in video statement
By Josh Sanchez
Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has built a sports media empire since retiring from the NFL, thanks to his wildly successful podcast Club Shay Shay and his on-air appearances on ESPN.
Unfortunately, he has now found himself as the defendant in a troubling lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and battery in Nevada civil court.
The lawsuit, filed under the pseudonym Jane Doe, claims Sharpe and the woman had a "consensual relationship" for multiple year until it turned "abusive." Things then became "fearful and non-consensual" before Jane Doe left the relationship.
MORE: Shannon Sharpe could quadruple his NFL earnings with next media deal
Through his attorney, Lanny J. Davis, Sharpe has denied the "false claims" and claimed it is a multi-million dollar shakedown while highlighting many sexually explicit messages between Sharpe and his accuser.
On Wednesday, Jane Doe's attorney Tony Buzbee shared audio of a phonecall between his client and Sharpe to TMZ Sports of Sharpe saying he was "going to f***ing choke the shit out" of her.
After the audio leaked, Sharpe shared a video statement on social media ademently denying the claims
“This is being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee," Shape said. "Tony Buzbee targets black men and I believe he is going to release a 30 second clip of a s*x tape that tries to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you could possibly imagine”
Sharpe claims the accuser has released edited video to portray him in an unfavorable matter and urged Buzbee to release the full, unedited video that he believes will be leaked.
He also reveals more personal information about his accuser while saying he is ready to fight the allegations head on.
Sharpe is being sued for $50 million. His attorney, Lanny J. Davis, will hold a conference call to address Tuesday's leaked audio at a later time.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: The Iamaleava Family continues to live up to its name
NBA: Final straw that led to Mavericks’ Nico Harrison’s NBA-changing Luka Doncic trade
NHL: Alex Ovechkin continues his scoring ways to open Capitals' NHL Playoffs run
SPORTS MEDIA: Livvy Dunne shares emotional goodbye to LSU, gymnastics in heartfelt video
VIRAL: Hanna Cavinder destroys Miami QB Carson Beck with sister Hanna, Kai Trump in UFC vlog