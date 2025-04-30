Shannon Sharpe gets roasted by comedian Bill Bellamy on 'The Breakfast Club'
By Matt Reed
Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe has been involved in a wild series of events recently despite being linked to a monster sports media deal that would yield him over $100 million.
RELATED: Shannon Sharpe reveals ESPN hiatus amid whirlwind allegations
Sharpe has been the subject of a massive lawsuit stemming from a relationship he had with an OnlyFans model, and while the situation has taken lots of interesting turns the sports media personality has become the butt of many jokes from those dissecting the case.
Comedian Bill Bellamy appeared on The Breakfast Club this week to talk about the Sharpe case and proceeded to rip apart the 56 year old Hall of Famer, who previously went viral for "accidentally" going live on Instagram while having an intimate moment with a woman.
MORE: Shannon Sharpe vehemently denies troubling allegations in video statement
Charlamagne tha God recently called out Sharpe for being too old to be "messing around" with an OnlyFans girl and said that the former Super Bowl champion should be looking to date women closer to his age.
With the allegations still ongoing, Sharpe revealed last week that he would be stepping away from ESPN for the time being, and his future remains very much up in the air despite his podcast negotiations.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA PLAYOFFS: Tyrese Haliburton's dad responds to Giannis Antetokounmpo clash
CFB: Jordon Hudson influence over Bill Belichick 'concerning' UNC
MLB: Colorado Rockies taking losing to next level with horrific start to 2025 season
REAL ESTATE: Deion Sanders lists massive Texas mansion that would be a sports fan's dream
SPORTS MEDIA: Lin-Manuel Miranda teases plans for baseball movie