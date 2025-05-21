NFL announces 'lucky' teams taking part in HBO's 'Hard Knocks' series
By Tyler Reed
The wait for football season as an adult makes every day feel like December 23rd. Yes, the countdown to the next NFL season begins as soon as the final second ticks off the clock during the Super Bowl.
The NFL has become the most popular sport in the country by a wide margin. That means pumping out content focused on the game has been big for every network that gets the opportunity.
For many years, HBO has crushed it with its offseason coverage of a chosen team in a show called 'Hard Knocks'. However, recently, they have found even more success with an in-season version of the show, which follows one division.
On Wednesday, the NFL and HBO announced the teams that will be the focal point of both series. For the training camp edition, the show will follow the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills continue to fight for their shot at another Super Bowl appearance. The team was once again stifled by the Kansas City Chiefs last season in the AFC Championship. However, a new season means new dreams. Could this be the year for the Bills?
The in-season version of the show will follow the NFC East. This decision feels like a no-brainer for the network. The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles met in the NFC Championship this past season. The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most popular teams in the league, and the New York Giants are the circus that caused no other team to want to be a part of the off-season version of the hit HBO franchise.
Get your popcorn ready!
