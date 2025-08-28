ESPN announces major shakeup to NBA Finals broadcast team, Doris Burke out
By Tyler Reed
The NBA on ABC/ESPN has decided to make a seismic move to its NBA Finals broadcast team for this upcoming season.
Andrew Marchand of The Athletic is reporting the network will be demoting Doris Burke and promoting Tim Legler for NBA Finals coverage.
"Legler will pair with longtime lead play-by-player Mike Breen and Richard Jefferson on The Finals. Jefferson recently agreed to a new contract with ESPN after working his first Finals in June. Burke was on the Finals’ team for two years, becoming the first woman in history to be an analyst on one of the traditional four major American sports," writes Marchand.
It doesn't feel that long ago that Burke was beloved by the NBA audience for her coverage of the game. Now, everyone hates everything, and the NBA Finals broadcast crew got a lot of hate this season.
Burke's demotion is unfortunate; however, Legler has been one of the best NBA insiders on the network and has been grossly underused for years.
For now, the rest of the NBA Finals broadcast team will stay the same. Mike Breen and Richard Jefferson will join Legler on the call. According to Marchand, Burke's contract will be up at the end of next season. Don't be surprised to see a move after this demotion.
