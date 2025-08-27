Travis Hunter, wife Leanna Lenee make shock baby announcement before NFL season
By Josh Sanchez
Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft and the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, stunned the football world with a shocking announcement just over one week until the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their 2025-26 campaign.
Hunter and his wife Leanna Lenee dropped a nearly three-minute video on Hunter's YouTube channel titled, "Dear Son..."
The video documents the couple's journey from learning they were going to have a child, to learning it was a boy, to the day that Leanna gave birth. It shows a rare, emotional side of the budding NFL star and his wife.
MORE: Travis Hunter reveals nickname he wants to use moving forward during NFL career
“Dear Son, We love you. Love, Mom and Dad,” Hunter wrote in the caption.
Congratulations to the happy couple.
Hunter and the Jaguars will officially kick off their 2025 campaign and his rookie season on Sunday, September 7, at home against the Carolina Panthers.
MORE: Travis Hunter reveals he's putting in work after practice on TD celebrations
Hunter, who has been practicing on offense and defense, just as he did during his Heisman campaign under Deion Sanders at Colorado, was given a clean bill of health this week after dealing with injuries suffered during training camp.
Let's see if the two-way star and new father can take the NFL by storm.
