The Big Lead

Travis Hunter, wife Leanna Lenee make shock baby announcement before NFL season

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter and wife Leanna Lenee stunned the NFL world with the announcement that Leanna has given birth to a baby boy.

By Josh Sanchez

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft and the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, stunned the football world with a shocking announcement just over one week until the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their 2025-26 campaign.

Hunter and his wife Leanna Lenee dropped a nearly three-minute video on Hunter's YouTube channel titled, "Dear Son..."

The video documents the couple's journey from learning they were going to have a child, to learning it was a boy, to the day that Leanna gave birth. It shows a rare, emotional side of the budding NFL star and his wife.

MORE: Travis Hunter reveals nickname he wants to use moving forward during NFL career

“Dear Son, We love you. Love, Mom and Dad,” Hunter wrote in the caption.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

Hunter and the Jaguars will officially kick off their 2025 campaign and his rookie season on Sunday, September 7, at home against the Carolina Panthers.

MORE: Travis Hunter reveals he's putting in work after practice on TD celebrations

Hunter, who has been practicing on offense and defense, just as he did during his Heisman campaign under Deion Sanders at Colorado, was given a clean bill of health this week after dealing with injuries suffered during training camp.

Let's see if the two-way star and new father can take the NFL by storm.

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy award
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy award / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

ROUNDUP: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift getting hitched, Ohio hates Portnoy, and more

MLB: A Red Sox pitcher received a threat against his dog via wife's social media

NFL: New York Giants clear path for Jaxson Dart after releasing veteran quarterback

NCAAF: Nebraska football star Dylan Raiola thanks 'God' for NFL superstar comparisons

VIRAL: Tennis star Frances Tiafoe roasts Carlos Alcaraz for 'horrendous' haircut at US Open

Home/NFL