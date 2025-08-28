NBA star Anthony Edwards hilariously tours Great Wall of China for first time
By Josh Sanchez
Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards is making the most of the NBA offseason and recently made the trip to China as part of Adidas' "Believe That" tour with his girlfriend, Shannon Jackson.
As part of the tour, Edwards pulled up to the Great Wall of China and was left in awe.
In a reel shared by Nice Kicks on Instagram, Edwards can be seen touring the Great Wall after admitting that he is afraid of heights. That led to some hilarious moments.
Once Edwards was on top of the wall, he only cared about one thing: How to get down.
“How we gon get down?” Edwards said in the video. “We gon' walk down? This shit high as a motherf*cker. I ain’t gon lie, it’s a good workout though.”
You have to respect an honest admission. And, let's be real, heights aren't for everyone.
Edwards and Shannon Jackson went public with their relationship in 2020. Last year, in March 2024, Edwards and Jackson gave birth to their daughter, Aislynn.
Now that he's safe from the Great Wall, the Timberwolves will be happy to welcome Ant back in town with the start of the NBA season rapidly approaching. Before you know it, October 4 will be here, and the preseason will be underway.
