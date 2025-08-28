Patrick Beverley picks Kevin Durant over Larry Bird, says it’s ‘not even close’
Larry Bird is widely regarded as one of the greatest NBA players ever, and with good reason. The Boston Celtics legend's excellence, along with his rivalry with Magic Johnson, is what saved the NBA during the 1980s and allowed it to grow into what it has become in the modern era.
There are always comparisons between legends of the past and the best players of today. And when it comes to pure scoring, it's hard to say that anyone's done it better than Kevin Durant. But Patrick Beverley's recent take comparing him with Bird might be going a bit too far.
“I don’t think it’s close, KD. What are we talking about?" Beverley said when asked who he ranks higher all-time out of the two. "When you talk about a handle at that size, ability to play pick & roll, on the other end, his ability to rim protect and get blocks. It’s Kevin Durant."
When his podcast co-host pushed back citing the era's physical play, Beverley said, "If Kevin Durant was playing when Larry Bird was playing, he would average 50... What makes people think that if the physicality had changed that players now couldn’t play then?"
Pat Bev is known for his outlandish takes, and this one is up there with the best. Kevin Durant does not have as many championships or even half as many MVPs. Beyond that, Bird's ability on both ends is also being heavily underrated. An opinion is an opinion, but this isn't a popular one.
