Doris Burke reportedly 'not guaranteed' to remain on lead ESPN NBA coverage
By Matt Reed
ESPN's NBA coverage hasn't stayed consistent in recent years, with the exception of play-by-play announcer Mike Breen leading the way. That trend reportedly could be continuing after the 2025 season as the network continues to tinker with its number one broadcasting team.
While Breen has remained in the fold on ESPN's 'A' team for many years, Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson will be making their NBA Finals debuts as broadcasters, and the network reportedly is already considering a change for next season.
According to Andrew Marchand, Burke's role at ESPN is "not guaranteed" for next season as the sports media giant looks to find her best fit as a broadcaster.
Burke has had some interesting moments on the call of games during this year's NBA Playoffs, including during the Western Conference Finals when she called Oklahoma City Thunder star and league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a "free throw merchant."
