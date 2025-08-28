Thursday Roundup: Belichick seeks bizarre trademark, massive media deal, and more
By Tyler Reed
Thursdays don't get the love they really deserve. To me, it's better than Sunday. I understand that might be a hot take, but I'm willing to die on that hill.
We've got plenty to discuss and only so much time for you to kill before you fake your way through another day of work.
Let's hit the high notes in our Thursday Roundup.
Friend Indeed
Darren Rovell has reported that Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have filed a trademark for the term "Gold Digger."
Honestly, you have to respect it. At least they both seem to know what this relationship is. This jewelry line has the chance to go triple platinum.
Truce?
College football fans who have YouTube TV will not miss any of the action this weekend, as the company and Fox have announced a short-term extension while they work on a new agreement.
We've got so much more going on. The NFL has seemingly bent the rules for Tom Brady. One photographer scored what should be the shot of the year at the US Open. Pickle lovers are ready to travel north to our friends in Canada to check out new items only at Canadian KFCs. Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter welcomes a new child, and we cap off the Roundup with a complete look at Thursday's college football action.
Cancel any plans you had for the evening. We've got Boise State Broncos football to watch. Try to enjoy your day while dreaming of football all day.
