Team USA Ryder Cup captain selflessly won't compete in event after naming roster
By Matt Reed
The Ryder Cup is one of the most important events in golf, and arguably one of the rowdiest because of the international bragging rights on the line, however, this year's Team USA captain won't be competing on the course after naming the 12 players that he wants to try to take down Team Europe in New York.
The Ryder Cup will take place at Bethpage Black, one of the elite courses in the United States, but Keegan Bradley has opted not to challenge himself against Team Europe despite having the chance to opt for himself over another PGA Tour or LIV Golf star.
While Team USA is littered with perennial talent like Bryson DeChambeau, Colin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas, the omission of Bradley is unique for a Team USA captain given how high the stakes are competing against the world's best.
This is a big opportunity for the Americans to compete on home soil, especially given that Europe has been wildly dominant over the past few decades at Ryder Cup, winning eight of the last 11 times dating back to 2002.
The Americans have managed to win the last two times on their home turf in 2016 and 2021, however, there is still a tremendous amount of pressure given how Europe has managed to perform over the years.
