For the first time in a long time, UConn is vulnerable
UConn looked unstoppable for two seasons, winning 47 of its last 50 games entering Thanksgiving week. Then, the Maui Invitational came, and the entire country has hope again.
The Huskies went 0-3 in Maui, getting blown out by Dayton early Thursday morning to cement a last-place finish in arguably the premier tournament of the college basketball season.
Monday started a bad week for the Huskies as head coach Dan Hurley's antics cost his team a first-round win against Memphis. Hurley disagreed with an over-the-back foul that was called on freshman forward Liam McNeeley, sending Memphis to the free throw line in the double bonus.
Despite associate head coach Kimani Young trying to calm him down, Hurley continued to berate the referees, giving Memphis two more free throws for a four-point lead with less than one minute remaining.
Then, the Huskies blew an 11-point lead to Colorado on Wednesday after being a 14.5-point favorite. The Buffaloes were coming off a 16-point loss to Michigan State the day before.
Once again, Hurley was heated at referees about an over-the-back call, ande the negative momentum was too much to overcome the next day against Anthon Grant's Flyers.
UConn's season is far from over, the Huskies are not the team they were last year or the year before. They're still learning each other and do not resemble a defensive stalwart at all.
Big East play doesn't begin for about another month. But in a league featuring Oregon, Michigan, Michigan State, Marquette, Purdue and Wisconsin, the Huskies better have themselves figured out before Christmas.
