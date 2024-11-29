'Shut up, ball boy,' Lonzo Ball's latest controversial Kobe Bryant take angers NBA fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have had their fair share of star players don the iconic Purple and Gold jersey during the organization's rich NBA history. Although a plethora of stars have played for the team, hardly anyone can match the legacy that Kobe Bryant left behind.
The late NBA legend spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and helped the team win five titles.
RELATED: Charles Barkley names 'crazy' reason why LeBron James will never surpass Michael Jordan as the GOAT
In the process, Kobe became one of the most popular basketball players in the world. On top of that, many consider Bryant one of the greatest basketball players of all time as well.
Evidently, whenever a player reveals their Mount Rushmore, they tend to include the Lakers legend in it. However, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball recently gave an unexpected reason for not including Bryant in his Mt. Rushmore.
"He was never the best player to me," Ball said. "Plus he leads the NBA all-time in missed shots."
It's fine not to include Bryant in his Mt. Rushmore for personal reasons. But Ball got the second part incorrect as LeBron James has already surpassed Kobe to earn the No. 1 spot in all-time missed shots.
Keeping that in mind, NBA fans didn't leave any chance to brutally roast the Bulls guard.
One fan said: "Shut up, Ball Boy. Kobe played through stuff that would make Lonzo retire."
Another added: "Guarantee he doesn’t say that if Kobe was alive. Ion know that’s just me."
One wrote: "Lebron has the most misses now."
So which players made the cut for Ball's Mt. Rushmore if not Bryant? Well, his list included LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, and Shaquille O'Neal. Not a bad list by any means.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Sizing up the Heisman race
NFL: Danny Dimes lands in Minny
NBA/WNBA: Adam Silver praises Caitlin Clark
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Mad Dog reminds us what’s wrong with HOF Voting