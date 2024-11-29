Tom Brady calls out Daniel Jones in wake of his signing with Minnesota
By Max Weisman
During the Thanksgiving Day game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, Fox announcer Tom Brady called out former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones for how he handled being benched by head coach Brian Daboll. To recap, after Daboll announced that Tommy Devito would be starting against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week instead of Jones, the former first-round quarterback asked to be released, and his request was granted.
This week, Jones signed with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, and will likely back up Sam Darnold for the remainder of the season. On the Fox broadcast, Brady said if he were Jones, he would've gone about the situation differently.
"I don't know how the whole situation went down, but to think that you would ask for a release from a team that committed a lot to you is maybe different than how I would've handled that," Brady said. "I always felt I wanted to get the trust and respect of my teammates, regardless of the situation, knowing that I was doing the best I could for the team because that was the most important thing...I showed up every day. I don't care if they asked me to be scout team safety, scout team quarterback. I was going to do whatever I could to help the team win."
This is all very easy to say for Brady, who would never have been benched like this in his entire career. The one time fans and analysts thought Brady could have been benched was in 2014, when he was sat mid-game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Following the Patriots' blowout loss, reporters asked head coach Bill Belichick multiple times if he was considering sitting Brady or if he would evaluate the quarterback situation. Belichick responded with "We're on to Cincinnati" every time. The Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl.
Additionally, Jones is just 27 years old and wants to prove himself elsewhere. Minnesota, a place that helped Darnold turn into an effective starter, could have the coaching Jones needs to turn it around.
