Finalists for College Football awards announced, what it means for the Heisman
By Max Weisman
The finalists for the top individual College Football awards outside of the Heisman Trophy have started to be named, raising speculation for who could be invited to New York for the Heisman presentation.
The Maxwell Award, given to the College Football Player of the Year, will be contended between Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The Maxwell Award usually mirrors the Heisman, with the winner of the Maxwell matching the Heisman winner eight of the last 10 years.
RELATED: Deion Sanders says Shedeur, Travis Hunter will play in Colorado's bowl game
Notably missing from the Maxwell finalists are Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami quarterback Cam Ward, two players who are in the mix to be named Heisman finalists. Ward has been named a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, an award similar to the Maxwell Award, alongside Jeanty and Hunter, but Gabriel and Sanders are missing from that list.
Hunter, due to playing on both sides of the ball, was named a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented to the best defensive player of the year, alongside Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.
The finalist announcements seem to show that Jeanty and Hunter will be Heisman finalists, and barring something crazy, will be joined by two of Ward, Gabriel and Sanders in New York. The Heisman voting though, will be between Jeanty and Hunter, and the three quarterbacks seemingly fighting for third through fifth place.
Jeanty has rushed for 2,062 yards and 27 touchdowns on 275 carries through 11 games this season, having a remarkable year. Hunter, on the other hand, has 82 receptions for 1,036 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 31 tackles and three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. The last two seasons the Heisman has been contended between quarterbacks so a race between a running back and a wide receiver/defensive end is refreshing.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB: Soto sweepstakes heating up
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Where is FOX Sports’ NFL ticker?
CFB: Alabama fans living the “normal” life