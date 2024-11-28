Angel Reese destroys a fan for criticising her inability to make layups
The WNBA is entering a new era, where more eyes than ever are on the league. While the primary driving factor behind that is the arrival of Caitlin Clark, the WNBA was also blessed with another future star.
Yes, Clark's NCAA rival, Angel Reese, was also drafted into the WNBA in the same class. Although she slipped to the seventh spot, Reese still has a remarkable social media presence.
After all, the now-Chicago Sky star had one of the biggest NIL deals during her time with LSU. Speaking of her, Reese gave Clark tough competition for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award for the majority of the season.
However, Reese suffered a season-ending wrist injury in September 2024, that ended her ROTY ambitions. A key reason behind Reese's popularity among fans is her ability to pull rebounds on the court.
But Reese's game requires polishing in terms of shooting efficiency. A basketball fan recently called out her poor shooting percentage and the Sky star went off on the said fan on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"Do you realize I got drafted 7th in my class while 'missing layups' as a ROOKIE shooting 39% on the year & was STILL an all star and that was the worst you’ll ever see me??? Or you just laid up with your dog at home hating Adam??" Reese wrote on X.
To be precise, Reese shot 39.1% from the field during her rookie year. However, the number is not great by any means and it puzzled many basketball fans as they didn't understand why the 22-year-old flexed about the same.
Now, Reese is likely to work on her game and show a much better version of herself next season, but until then, one thing the Sky star could learn is to take criticism about her game.
After all, she is an athlete in one of the biggest basketball leagues in the world and fans show no mercy to players if they feel they are not playing well.
