Daniel Jones finds new home, will likely get backup role
By Max Weisman
After being released by the New York Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones has signed with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, according to NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Cameron Wolfe. ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Jones will sign a one-year deal with the Vikings for the remainder of the season worth $375,000.
The quarterbacks currently on the Vikings roster are starter Sam Darnold, and backups Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien, but Jones will now likely be the team's main backup. In ten games with the Giants this season Jones has thrown for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. New York had a 2-8 record with Jones under center.
According to Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Jones wanted to join a team in contention with a quarterback-friendly system and a coaching staff with a history of maximizing player potential. Minnesota signed Sam Darnold in March to a one-year deal and he's played above expectations. He's started all 11 games for Minnesota, throwing for 2,717 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in a resurgent year for the former New York Jets and Carolina Panthers starter. He's already set a career-high in touchdowns and is on pace to set a career-high in yards.
Darnold's resurgence is likely a big reason Jones decided to sign with Minnesota, looking for the same coaching that brought Darnold to the level of play he is at now. JJ McCarthy is the only quarterback under contract in 2025 for Minnesota, so Jones joining the practice squad is solid insurance for next year should Darnold not return.
Now, though, Darnold will get a new backup QB in Jones as Minnesota chases Detroit in the NFC North standings. The two teams play in the last week of the season in what could be a winner take all in the division.
