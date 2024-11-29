NBA fans troll Kyrie Irving for his recent take on 'Earth is flat'
For years, Kyrie Irving has maintained his status as one of the best guards in the league. Kai is also an NBA champion and is currently in search of his second ring.
Irving has a great chance at doing so as he is currently a member of the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs reached the 2024 NBA Finals and could win a title sooner rather than later.
Being one of the most popular players in the world, Irving evidently has a huge fan-following worldwide and he's bound to be in the headlines.
RELATED: Jay Williams: Kyrie Irving is 'The Most Skilled Player in the History of Basketball'
Speaking of which, Irving has had his fair share of arguments on social media, mostly because of his unexpected takes. Among them is the Mavericks guard's belief that the Earth is flat, not round.
Many would assume that Kai would have learned the truth. After all, we live in an age where a simple internet search is enough to clear any doubts. But it seems that Irving is still a firm believer of the 'Earth is flat' theory.
"Do I still think the Earth is flat? Ah bro, by the way, I got in so much trouble for that," Irving said. "You gotta be careful with that man because there's a lot of people that do believe the Earth is flat or believe it's round."
The 32-year-old was trying to beat around the bush and it led to NBA fans trolling the veteran guard on X (formerly known as Twitter).
One fan said: "This mf is dumb as bricks."
Another fan wrote: "Once you discover the earth is flat, there’s no going back and as time goes you get tired of talking about it lol."
One fan had a hilarious response: "Like he traded his brain for that ball handling."
Surprisingly, one fan agreed with Irving: "He's probably right."
At the end of the day, Irving's primary job is to play basketball. He is good at it and continues to impress fans in that field. Thankfully, Irving is not a science teacher.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Sizing up the Heisman race
NFL: Danny Dimes lands in Minny
NBA/WNBA: Adam Silver praises Caitlin Clark
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Mad Dog reminds us what’s wrong with HOF Voting