Donald Trump roasts Giants for letting Saquon Barkley leave during Eagles' White House visit
By Tyler Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles are still making the rounds after their Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs back in February.
It was complete domination from start to finish for the Eagles, and on Monday, the team made the traditional White House visit for a Super Bowl winning team.
One of the biggest reasons the Eagles were in the big was the addition of running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley is such a game-changer that even President Donald Trump knew the New York Giants made a grave mistake letting him go last offseason.
When speaking about the team, President Trump mentioned that he predicted the Giants would regret letting Barkley walk.
The Giants letting Barkley leave is a moment that fans will always remember, because the discussions that the Giants front office had about the new Eagles star were filmed for HBO's 'Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants.'
What did Barkley do in his first season in Philadelphia? On, nothing really. Except that he rushed for over 2,000 yards, had the most rushing touchdowns in a single season for his career, and led the league in yards per game with 125.3.
No worries, Giants fans, your team selected Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. That decision has to be a winner. Right?
