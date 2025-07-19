Super Bowl champ wants Donald Trump meeting to get old Washington NFL team name back
By Josh Sanchez
There have been growing calls for the Washington Commanders and NFL to restore the team's original name as they prepare to move back to the nation's capital with a new stadium built on the RFK Stadium site after a $3 billion deal.
President Donald Trump has also campaigned for a change back to the Washington Redskins.
Washington previously played in RFK Stadium from 1961-96 before moving to Landover, Maryland, where they currently play at Northwest Stadium.
MORE: Washington Commanders unveil epic 'Super Bowl era' alternate uniforms
While the team prepares for a return to D.C., former defensive end Jason Buck, who won a Super Bowl with the team, is the latest to call for a return to the team's old name and he wants to sit down with Trump to make it happen.
"It's like your grandma passed away, and your grandpa marries a new woman and she comes in and takes all the pictures out of the house and puts hers up," Buck, who is Native America, told TMZ Sports.
"It's like, you just lost your family. It was devastating to everybody."
WATCH: Streamer IShowSpeed humbles former NFL star Robert Griffin III in Estonia race
Buck joined the Native American Guardians Association and says he is helping to "educate" those who may not want the team to switch back. When it comes to Trump, he says he would like to tell POTUS, "Stand with us and stand for common sense."
It doesn't seem like a change back to the old name will happen, but if there is enough support from reasonable groups of people, you never know what could take place. There is certainly a large group of the fan base that would welcome the name back with open arms.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers cave with massive $123 million extension for star pass rusher TJ Watt
MLB: MLB All-Star Game ratings are in — and John Smoltz has an idea to improve them
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers reunite with former franchise All-Star Damian Lillard
WNBA: Paige Bueckers confirms long-rumored relationship with UConn star Azzi Fudd
VIRAL: Golf commentators share laugh after mysterious fart during Scottie Scheffler shot at The Open Championship