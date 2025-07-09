Washington Commanders unveil epic 'Super Bowl era' alternate uniforms
By Josh Sanchez
Washington Commanders fans are in for a treat during the 2025 NFL campaign with a new alternate uniform being added to the mix.
The Commanders unveiled their newest look on Wednesday morning, giving a nod to the team's past with some epic throwback uniforms. Washington dubbed the new uniform their "Super Bowl era" alternates.
The uniforms bring back the old color scheme from before the team switched names to the Commanders.
It's a perfect mix of modern and throwback.
And here is another look:
Fans immediately raved about the alternate look and began clamoring for the team to make it a permanent fixture.
It is the first time the Commanders have given a nod to their past since dropping the old nickname prior to the 2020-21 season, rebranding as the Washington Football Team before settling on the Commanders.
While the team isn't reverting to its old team or logo, the throwback color scheme will still allow fans to pay homage to the franchise's past.
