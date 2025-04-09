Detroit Pistons star debuts team's City Edition uniforms for 2025-26 season
By Tyler Reed
This year's version of the Detroit Pistons is a team that fans have been craving to see for over a decade.
The Pistons are going back to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2019, and one reason for that has been the play of former number one overall pick, Cade Cunningham.
RELATED: Detroit Pistons respond to Shaquille O'Neal's blunder with a three-word slam
Cunningham hopes to lead the Pistons to a deep postseason run; however, fans still have some things to be excited about for next season.
SLAM magazine recently dropped two covers with Cunningham repping two different uniforms. One, is the iconic Pistons blue and red. The other, is something fans are seeing for the first time.
Apparently, the new look uniform Cunningham can be seen in will be the team's City Edition uniforms for next season.
These are, without question, some of the best City Edition uniforms created. This look is an ode to the throwback Pistons logo that desperately needs to return.
From an outsider's perspective, the logo above is one of the greatest logos in sports history. Pistons fans may not feel the same, but it appears this logo may be making a comeback next season.
However, nobody in Detroit is worried about next year. That has been the case for the last few years, but now it is time to be thinking playoffs.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: NBA mock draft has familiar March Madness names cracking the top ten
MLB: Ex-MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel one of dozens dead in nightclub catastrophe
NBA: Nikola Jokic's odds for his next NBA team has a typical betting favorite
NFL: Colts tackle Braden Smith bravely opens up on mental health struggles
SPORTS MEDIA: 2025 Sports Emmys nominations revealed
VIRAL: Hailey Van Lith SI Swimsuit photos, behind-the-scenes video goes viral