Are the Detroit Pistons building something to fear?
By Tyler Reed
It has been 17 years since the Detroit Pistons have won a playoff series. There are children preparing to graduate high school who have not seen this team have postseason success.
Long gone are the days of the Pistons that I remember, a team that included Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton, Tayshaun Prince, Rasheed, and Ben Wallace.
Before this season, the Pistons had been a dreadful bottom-feeder in the league. The franchise's last postseason appearance was in 2019, where they were eliminated in the first round.
However, things are changing in Detroit. The Pistons are riding a seven-game winning streak, something they have done in a decade.
The team is currently 32-26 this season and firmly in the sixth seed of the Eastern Conference standings.
Barring a dreadful fall off a cliff, the Pistons will be going back to the postseason for the first time since 2019.
Detroit sports teams seem to never be the name on the top of the marquee. However, they've never been afraid to ruin the names that take the headlines.
When the Pistons were one of the hottest teams in basketball during their run of the 2000s, they were feared by many.
Has the time come for these Pistons to do the same thing? It may be too early to tell; however, nothing should take away the excitement this fanbase has for this team.
