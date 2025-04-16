Dallas Mavericks' Nico Harrison offers flawed logic for lopsided Luka Doncic trade
By Matt Reed
The NBA world is still recovering from one of the most significant (and strangest) trades in league history that went down this season, and as the playoffs get underway there's still no rational explanation behind what the Dallas Mavericks did with Luka Doncic.
RELATED: Jason Kidd compares Luka Doncic trade to Babe Ruth deal
The Los Angeles Lakers were the recipients of seemingly one of the most lopsided trades in NBA history when they landed Doncic in exchange for an aging Anthony Davis. Now that the dust has settled even further, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and the entire Dallas organization has more questions to answer than ever before.
Harrison and other Dallas executives met with a handful of local reporters on Tuesday, and the Mavs GM made one of the most ludicrous statements to date in regards to the Doncic trade.
When he was pressed about why the franchise would trade away such a valuable piece for such little in return, Harrison reportedly only responded with "defense wins championships."
As this saga drags on further it's hard to imagine how Harrison can keep his job given the circus that has ensued since the Doncic trade, but the attention around the Mavs will only be compounded further if the Lakers make a deep run in the NBA playoffs, or potentially even win the NBA Finals.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
VIRAL: Leaked Jordon Hudson emails reveal confusing role on Bill Belichick's UNC staff
CFB: Nico Iamaleava's NIL chase could reportedly backfire with massive loss
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays serving absolute abomination 'Cotton Candy Fries' at home games
NFL: Free agent running back shares staggering workout video with strong message
WNBA: Hailey Van Lith foreshadowed WNBA Draft future with meaningful tattoo
SPORTS MEDIA: Atlanta Braves reporter secured woman's phone number while on live TV