What do the Lakers need to do to keep Luka Doncic in Los Angeles long term?
By Tyler Reed
It still doesn't seem real that the Dallas Mavericks traded away the heart of their franchise, Luka Doncic, to the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, the new normal is here, and for the time being, Doncic will look to help LeBron James lead the Lakers to another NBA title.
Yes, there will actually come a day when James is no longer playing basketball. That means that Doncic is not only the present but also the future of the Lakers.
RELATED: Lakers' botched Mark Williams trade continues to get messier after agent's comments
Doncic has a player option in his contract for the 2026-2027 season and will be an unrestricted free agent in the season after.
So, if Doncic were to stay until 2027-2028, that would put him at 28 years old, which would still be the prime of his career.
What steps can the Lakers take to ensure that Doncic wants to stay with the franchise for the long term?
The team has already attempted to bring in a center in Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams. However, the trade was voided after Williams failed his physical with the Los Angeles medical team.
If the franchise continues to put capable pieces around Doncic, it shouldn't be a hard decision for him to want to stay with one of the most iconic franchises in the league.
However, Doncic now knows how tough the business side of things can be. Loyalty may be an issue with him moving forward, which means the Lakers need to show their new star that he is the top priority.
