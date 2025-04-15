Jason Kidd Compares Luka Doncic Trade to Babe Ruth Deal
In one of the most shocking NBA trades in modern history, Luka Doncic was dealt by the Dallas Mavericks — and the fallout is still sending shockwaves across the league. Jason Kidd, Mavericks head coach, recently likened the move to the infamous Babe Ruth trade, when the Red Sox sold Ruth to the Yankees for $100,000 to finance a Broadway play. That "Curse of the Bambino" lasted 86 years. Kidd’s remark — that this Luka trade might be “kind of cool” like the Ruth deal — came off more like a bitter acknowledgment of a franchise-altering mistake.
Fans and analysts alike have been critical of the move, calling it one of the worst trades in NBA history. Doncic wasn’t just a generational talent — he was the face of the Mavericks and a beloved figure in Dallas. His connection with the fanbase ran deep, making this trade about more than just basketball.
Kidd’s comments suggest this decision came from the top, without his full support. Seeing Luka now thrive with the Lakers — possibly leading them back to the NBA Finals — has to sting, especially for a coach who won a title in Los Angeles. It echoes the regret of other infamous deals, like OKC trading James Harden or Brooklyn's failed KG-Pierce experiment.
Only time will tell, but if this move mirrors the Ruth deal, Mavericks fans might be waiting until 2111 for their next championship.
