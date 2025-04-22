Jerry Jones teases Cowboys' big plans ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys hold the 12th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, but that middling position won't stop them from potentially making waves come Thursday night.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Jones said the Cowboys are in the mix on making some moves, per ESPN's Todd Archer.
Jones said Dallas is working on some "pretty substantive trades" regarding players, but didn't offer any specifics beyond that. It's unclear who or what Jones is offering or hoping to get, but Dallas has some high-profile needs on their roster heading into next season.
RELATED: NFL.com Draft Expert Ranks the Top 10 Offensive Linemen
The Cowboys are in dire need of pass catchers, as only CeeDee Lamb on the current roster has the ability to scare opposing defenses. While they have rebuilt their running back corps, it's hard to feel overly comfortable with either Javonte Williams (who failed to make an impact in a wide open Broncos backfield) and Miles Sanders (who looked like one of the worst backs in the NFL in Carolina) as the bellcow back.
On the other side of the ball, Dallas' defensive tackle position has been a black hole that has seen them expend a lot of draft capital on busts in recent seasons (Mazi Smith, anyone?). Linebacker is in need of some help, as well.
Trading out of the 12th overall pick to move back and maybe grabbing a proven NFL player in the process could help Dallas address multiple needs at once.
While picking 12th means missing out on top-tier talent, it affords Dallas some flexibility they can offer other teams. There's still a fair amount of talent on the board, and as the draft breaks, they're in a position to give a team the chance to nab someone who slides unexpectedly.
In other words, if Jones is right about the Cowboys' trade talks, Dallas could be one of the most interesting teams on the board come draft night.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: The Iamaleava Family continues to live up to its name
NBA: Final straw that led to Mavericks’ Nico Harrison’s NBA-changing Luka Doncic trade
NHL: Alex Ovechkin continues his scoring ways to open Capitals' NHL Playoffs run
SPORTS MEDIA: Livvy Dunne shares emotional goodbye to LSU, gymnastics in heartfelt video
VIRAL: Hanna Cavinder destroys Miami QB Carson Beck with sister Hanna, Kai Trump in UFC vlog