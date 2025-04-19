Haley Cavinder flaunts giant ring in bikini after Cowboys' Jake Ferguson proposal
By Josh Sanchez
Haley Cavinder, one half of the social media superstar influencer Cavinder Twins, recently wrapped up her college basketball career with the Miami Hurricanes alongside her twin sister Hanna.
While her basketball career may be coming to a close, she just opened a new door with a major life announcement.
Cavinder and her longtime boyfriend turned fiance Jake Ferguson, who is a star tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, proposed and the couple shared the news on social media.
Haley is continuing to soak in the moment and recently showed off her massive engagement ring from the NFL star.
Cavinder flexed the giant ring while rocking a white bikini on social media.
Before returning to Miami after a one-year hiatus from basketball, Cavinder had committed to play for the TCU Horned Frogs where she would have been closer to Ferguson.
However, when Hanna also announced her return to the sport, the Cavinder Twins reunited in South Beach for their own Last Dance.
Now, it's time to turn the page on the college careers and see what opportunities open up next.
Congratulations to the happy couple.
