Jerry Jones finds reason for not paying Micah Parsons with Christian Wilkins' news
By Tyler Reed
NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell on Thursday when he announced the Las Vegas Raiders were releasing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
Schefter reported that due to the way Wilkins rehabbed his foot injury last season, the Raiders could void the remaining $35.2 million guaranteed in his contract.
The news came as a shock when it was first reported, but something tells me Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thought this was the sound of music.
Jones stole the spotlight at the start of Cowboys training camp on Monday. The longtime Cowboys owner discussed with the media the ongoing contract negotiations with star linebacker Micah Parsons.
During the presser, Jones mentioned his hesitancy in signing a player to a big deal by taking shots at quarterback Dak Prescott and Trevon Diggs. Both players earned big paydays and have since missed the majority of their time on the field.
The Raiders finding this loophole in the Wilkins deal has to have Jones thinking about every option when thinking about a new deal with Parsons, who missed some time last season with an injury.
Parsons will get a new deal with the Cowboys; that much is certain. However, if it were up to Jones, which is, he would like to drag this out right up until the team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. That will surely make Parsons happy, right?
