AP Top 25 college football rankings voter reveals shock omission from Week 2 ballot
By Matt Reed
The Week1 college football slate delivered some epic matchups and even bigger upsets, but one of the sport's top contenders may have already fallen out of the national championship picture after a devastating road loss that not many were expecting ahead of the 2025 season.
Alabama's defeat against Florida State was certainly shocking, but the aftermath of the game has come with even more scrutiny surrounding the Crimson Tide and head coach Kalen DeBoer. That includes the SEC school being unranked on several AP Top 25 ballots, including from an Alabama alumni and one of ESPN's biggest broadcasting names.
Following Saturday's game, Rece Davis stated that he didn't rank the Crimson Tide inside the top 25 after the loss to the Seminoles, and even his colleague Kirk Herbstreit agreed with the sentiment based on their uneven performance in Tallahassee.
If Alabama does indeed fall out of the the AP poll rankings it would mark the first time in nearly 17 years that the Crimson Tide aren't ranked, which would mark the second-longest streak in the poll's history.
Only the Nebraska Cornhuskers had a longer run during the program's glory days, which spanned from 1981 to 2002.
