AP Top 25 College Football Rankings 2025: Preseason AP Poll
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, so naturally, it's time for the Associated Press to give us a first look at the landscape of the nation.
On Monday, August 11, the first AP Top 25 poll of the season was released with the Texas Longhorns sitting in the top spot, followed by the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions.
Rounding out the top five entering the season are the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, Clemson Tigers, and George Bulldogs.
Where does your favorite team stand entering the upcoming week in the eyes of the Associated Press voters?
The preseason AP Top 25 poll can be seen below.
AP Top 25 College Football Preseason Poll
- Texas
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Alabama
- LSU
- Miami
- Arizona State
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Florida
- SMU
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Indiana
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Boise State
Others receiving votes: BYU 156, Utah 144, Baylor 132, Louisville 90, Southern Cal 64, Georgia Tech 63, Missouri 33, Tulane 23, Nebraska 23, UNLV 21, Toledo 13, Auburn 10, James Madison 9, Memphis 9, Florida St. 8, Duke 6, Liberty 5, Navy 5, Iowa 5, TCU 4, Pittsburgh 3, Army 2, Colorado 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.
The Associated Press rankings carry more weight than polls like the Coaches Poll and FWAA Poll, as they are part of the deciding factor on which teams reach the College Football Playoff. The Coaches Poll, which is not part of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s formula to determine the four teams that will compete for the College Football Playoff National Championship, is voted on by 65 FBS head coaches.
The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950.
