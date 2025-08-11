The Big Lead

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings 2025: Preseason AP Poll

The first AP Top 25 college football poll of the season has been released. Let's see how all of the teams stack up.

By Josh Sanchez

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, so naturally, it's time for the Associated Press to give us a first look at the landscape of the nation.

On Monday, August 11, the first AP Top 25 poll of the season was released with the Texas Longhorns sitting in the top spot, followed by the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions.

MORE: ESPN celebrates Lee Corso's 90th birthday with iconic College GameDay headgear clip

Rounding out the top five entering the season are the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, Clemson Tigers, and George Bulldogs.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs against Ohio State Buckeyes DBs Jordan Hancock and Caleb Downs during the CF
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs against Ohio State Buckeyes DBs Jordan Hancock and Caleb Downs during the College Football Playoff semifinal. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Where does your favorite team stand entering the upcoming week in the eyes of the Associated Press voters?

The preseason AP Top 25 poll can be seen below.

AP Top 25 College Football Preseason Poll

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. celebrate a touchdown against UTSA
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. celebrate a touchdown against UTSA / Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
  1. Texas
  2. Penn State
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Georgia
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oregon
  8. Alabama
  9. LSU
  10. Miami
  11. Arizona State
  12. Illinois
  13. South Carolina
  14. Michigan
  15. Florida
  16. SMU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Indiana
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Iowa State
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Tennessee
  25. Boise State

Others receiving votes: BYU 156, Utah 144, Baylor 132, Louisville 90, Southern Cal 64, Georgia Tech 63, Missouri 33, Tulane 23, Nebraska 23, UNLV 21, Toledo 13, Auburn 10, James Madison 9, Memphis 9, Florida St. 8, Duke 6, Liberty 5, Navy 5, Iowa 5, TCU 4, Pittsburgh 3, Army 2, Colorado 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.

The Associated Press rankings carry more weight than polls like the Coaches Poll and FWAA Poll, as they are part of the deciding factor on which teams reach the College Football Playoff. The Coaches Poll, which is not part of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s formula to determine the four teams that will compete for the College Football Playoff National Championship, is voted on by 65 FBS head coaches.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

MLB: Umpire Jen Pawol breaks critical glass ceiling in Braves-Marlins game

NBA: NBA 2025 Christmas Day schedule revealed

NFL: NFL owner Mark Davis models $14 million replica house after Raiders stadium

COMBAT SPORTS: Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao shocks by regaining number one welterweight ranking

VIRAL: Brewers star pulls rare Pokemon card during MLB team's wild winning streak

Home/CFB