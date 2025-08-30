The Big Lead

College football games on today 8/30/25: Week 1 AP Top 25 TV schedule for Saturday

The 2025 college football season kicks into full swing on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Here is the TV schedule for today's slate of Top 25 action.

By Josh Sanchez

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau tries to bring down Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner in the College Football Playoff semifinal
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau tries to bring down Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner in the College Football Playoff semifinal / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Happy Saturday, college football fans, we've made it to the first full weekend of the season, with Week 1 bringing us an action-packed slate right out of the gate.

On Saturday, fans will be treated to two top 10 matchups, with several other ranked teams scheduled to take the field.

Kicking off the action at noon ET is the most anticipated game of the weekend, with the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns taking on the No. 3-ranked defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.

MORE: Lee Corso headgear pick all-time record & most headgear picks by team

ESPN College GameDay will be on the scene for the final Lee Corso headgear pick of his legendary career.

Ohio State mascot Brutus interacts with Lee Corso on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the College Football Playoff
Ohio State mascot Brutus interacts with Lee Corso on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the College Football Playoff / Adam Cairns-Imagn Images via the USA Today Network

Saturday's other top 10 matchup includes a battle of Heisman favorites when Cade Klubnik and the No. 4 Clemson Tigers host Garrett Nussmeier and the No. 9 LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Other games will be airing on ESPN, FOX Sports 1, CBS, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, and more.

How can you tune into Saturday's action throughout the day?

A full look at the TV schedule for today's five-game slate of action can be seen below (all times Eastern).


MORE: 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds entering Week 1 of college football season

College football Week 1 AP Top 25 TV schedule - Saturday, August 30

Detail view of a ESPN college football emblem on a end zone broadcast camera during the first half between the North Dakota
Detail view of a ESPN college football emblem on a end zone broadcast camera during the first half between the North Dakota State Bison against the Colorado Buffaloes / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
  • No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX
  • No. 2 Penn State vs. Nevada | 3:30 p.m. | CBS/Paramount+
  • No. 4 Clemson vs. No. 9 LSU | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
  • No. 5 Georgia vs. Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 7 Oregon vs. Montana State | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network
  • No. 8 Alabama at Florida State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
  • No. 11 Arizona State vs. Northern Arizona | 10 p.m. | ESPN+
  • No. 14 Michigan vs. New Mexico | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock
  • No. 15 Florida vs. Long Island | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
  • No. 16 SMU vs. East Texas A&M | 9 p.m. | ACC Network
  • No. 17 Kansas State vs. North Dakota | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
  • No. 18 Oklahoma vs. Illinois State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
  • No. 19 Texas A&M vs. UTSA | 7 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 20 Indiana vs. Old Dominion | 2:30 p.m. | FS1
  • No. 21 Ole Miss vs. Georgia State | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
  • No. 22 Iowa State vs. South Dakota | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
  • No. 23 Texas Tech vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
  • No. 24 Tennessee vs. Syracuse (in Atlanta) | 12 p.m. | ABC

