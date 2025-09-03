College football fans left stunned by gauntlet schedule for Florida Gators
By Matt Reed
The SEC has a number of national championship contenders in the 2025 college football season, but if the Florida Gators want to put themselves into the conversation as a challenge they will need to endure one of the most difficult regular season schedules imaginable as they face off against the country's elite programs.
RELATED: Former Alabama star makes shocking claim about SEC school's NIL spending
Florida managed to win their opening game of the season, and while their Week 2 matchup against South Florida isn't exactly an overwhelming matchup, the rest of their schedule is easily the most difficult in college football with matchups against LSU, Miami, Texas and Georgia all on their slate.
In total, the Gators will face eight ranked opponents this season en route to the conclusion of the SEC schedule and it presents one of the toughest roads to reaching the College Football Playoff in 2025.
Many Florida fans are high on quarterback DJ Lagway and the Gators offense after putting up 55 points in their opening victory against Long Island, but once the real competition comes into play there could be a very different outcome for the SEC school.
Head coach Billy Napier and his 13th-ranked program feature a stretch of four straight ranked opponents in the coming weeks, which should give a clear indication over how Florida figures into the national championship picture.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Latest CFB rankings, Johnny Football still bitter, and more
CFB: College football top 25 rankings 2025: AP Top 25 Poll released for Week 2
MLB: 'There's punches being thrown': Wild brawl erupts after Rafael Devers homer
NFL: Major overtime rule change to remember before start of 2025 NFL season
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN reveals 2025 'ManningCast' slate with 12 NFL games for Eli, Peyton Manning
VIRAL: Kay Adams stunned by Green Bay Packers fan's tattoo in honor of Micah Parsons trade