Shedeur Sanders lands in top jersey sales among 2025 NFL Draft selections
By Tyler Reed
The biggest story of the 2025 NFL Draft weekend isn't that former Miami quarterback Cam Ward is tasked with saving the Tennessee Titans.
No, the biggest story was the epic fall down the draft ladder for former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Leading into the draft, many felt that Sanders would be a first round pick, at worst, maybe a second round selection.
However, it wasn't until Day 3 that Sanders heard his name called after the Cleveland Browns selected him with the 144th pick in the fifth round.
Teams may have been hesitant on bringing in the son of Deion Sanders; however, the fans are already showing support for Sanders, making him one of the top jersey sales of the players selected in the 2025 draft.
Sanders lands third on the list of top jersey sales. The player in the top spot is Sanders' former teammate and Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter.
Ward, who was the number one overall pick by the Titans, came in at second, while new Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty and Carolina Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan round out the top five.
Sanders could have gone undrafted, and as soon as he signed with a team after the draft, he still would have been one of the top-selling jerseys. The kid moves the needle, and now, he will look to bring the Browns to greatness.
