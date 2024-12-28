Shedeur Sanders shows off Giants-inspired cleats: "We know where we going baby"
By Matt Reed
Last week, a video surfaced with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders saying he already knows where he's getting selected in next year's NFL Draft. Today, he let the whole world know which team he believes will invest in him come 2025.
Sanders will be wearing New York Giants-colored cleats during Saturday's Alamo Bowl, which will mark the final game of his collegiate career with the Buffaloes. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders recently said Shedeur would play in the team's bowl game.
The Giants control their own destiny in terms of landing the number one pick, assuming the NFC East team loses its final two games against Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles. New York has been looking for its next franchise quarterback after releasing Daniel Jones from his contract during the season.
Through his first 23 college games, Sanders has thrown for an impressive 62 touchdowns while only being intercepted on 11 occasions. His Colorado teammate, Travis Hunter, is also expected to be a top 10 pick in the draft.
Although draft season hasn't officially begun yet, there's wide speculation that Sanders will be the first quarterback selected in the 2025 draft. Vegas Insider currently has Sanders boasting the best odds to go number one (+125).
