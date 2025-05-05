Which NFL teams have the easiest and toughest schedules in 2025?
By Matt Reed
The 2025 NFL season is still four months away from kicking off, but there's a lot of hype around the upcoming campaign.
Warren Sharp is known for diving into the numbers when it comes to the NFL, and this time he dissected the upcoming league schedule release to see which teams have the most and least favorable schedules in 2025.
According to Sharp's data, the five teams with the easiest schedules this upcoming season are the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants will have the toughest path towards the Super Bowl.
Of the bottom five teams he named, the Vikings, Eagles and Lions all made the playoffs in 2024, including Philadelphia going on to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs.
Last season, the Eagles and Chiefs both had strength of schedules 21st and 16th, respectively, before eventually meeting in the Super Bowl.
