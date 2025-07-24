The Big Lead

Ciara outshines Russell Wilson on Day 1 of New York Giants training camp

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson had a special guest, his wife Ciara, on Day 1 of training camp.

Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre.
Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New York Giants recently announced that Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the team when they take the field in Week 1.

It should be no surprise that Wilson got the spot. The Giants selected former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft, but throwing a rookie out to the wolves wouldn't be fair.

So, Wilson will look to lead the Giants out of the NFC East cellar, and the job began at the start of training camp.

The new Giants starting quarterback had his cheering section with him on Day 1 of camp, which included his wife Ciara and their kids.

The Giants' official X account showed Wilson's family repping his new jersey at practice. Wilson will be rocking the number three in the iconic blue Giants jersey, which, to me, is one of the best uniforms in the entire league.

Wilson will be looking to move on from a forgettable season with the Pittsburgh Steelers this past year. The Seattle Seahawks legend played 11 games for the Steelers last season and finished with a career low in passing yards and touchdown passes.

