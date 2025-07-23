The Big Lead

Stefon Diggs has hilarious moment with puppy breaking free at Patriots training camp

New Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs almost got off on the wrong foot during puppy adoption day at training camp after a dog breaks free in hilarious moment.

By Tyler Reed

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs tries to catch the ball during minicamp at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs tries to catch the ball during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
I can't really explain it, but as football season draws closer, there's a certain smell in the air that tickles my nose hairs.

It's like when someone says they love the smell of a new car. Not my thing, but that psychotic behavior of a new odor is exactly what I'm talking about.

The NFL preseason is in full swing with every team starting their training camps. On Wednesday, the New England Patriots held a special camp day. The team hosted a puppy adoption day, and players walked out onto the field holding pups.

New Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs joined the team with a puppy in his arms. However, the cute moment quickly turned into a viral moment when Diggs allowed the puppy to touch a little grass. As soon as the dog saw an escape, it took it, creating an adorable moment.

Diggs may have speed, but he doesn't have puppy speed. If Bill Belichick were still the coach in New England, he may have cut Diggs over this moment and then signed the puppy.

It was a great moment, and one Diggs probably needed after going viral earlier this summer for things that are nowhere near as adorable as a puppy. Somebody make sure this dog is signed up for the Puppy Bowl, please?

